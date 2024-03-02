3 best SF Giants backup plans with Cody Bellinger off the market
The San Francisco Giants couldn't land Cody Bellinger, but other appealing options remain.
2. Giants can boost infield with Matt Chapman signing
The Giants are expected to land at least one Scott Boras client before the final bell sounds, with Matt Chapman considered a strong possibility. San Francisco needs help all over the place, but the Giants' offense pales in comparison to their chief division rivals. It's unfair to measure any team against the Dodgers, but if San Francisco wants to go deep in the playoffs, that is their primary obstacle.
Chapman would certainly improve the Giants, both on the field and in the batter's box. He won his fourth Gold Glove at third base last season with the Toronto Blue Jays. Chapman's dexterity at the hot corner is wondrous to behold. He's a regular highlight reel in the field, which is hard to come by. He can anchor San Francisco's defense. The 30-year-old was in the 87th percentile for range (five outs above average) and the 80th percentile for arm strength last season.
The offensive profile for Chapman is a bit trickier. He puts a lot of strength behind his swings, but the strikeouts are a concern. Chapman (relatively) struggled at the plate in 2023, slashing .240/.330/.424 with 17 home runs and 54 RBI in 509 AB. He is due for some positive regression in the home run category, but consistency is officially a point of concern.
Ultimately, the Giants' interest in the talented third baseman will come down to money. It's a bit risky to invest major resources into a 30-year-old player whose impact is so reliant on defense. There's no telling how much longer Chapman can sustain his elite defensive presence at third. Also, the Giants would need to move a few pawns around on the positional front, potentially flipping Wilmer Flores to first base and planting LaMonte Wade Jr. in the outfield. That's a simple enough fix, but Chapman does not come without his complications.