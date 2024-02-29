MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso dark horse, SF Giants favorite for Boras client, Cubs-Monty
- Craig Counsell certainly sounds interested in Jordan Montgomery
- Giants expected to sign at least one high-profile Scott Boras client
- Blue Jays named as potential landing spot for Pete Alonso
MLB rumors: Craig Counsell hints at Cubs interest in Jordan Montgomery
The Chicago Cubs re-introduced Cody Bellinger at a press conference on Wednesday. The offseason's most coveted position player inked a three-year, $80 million contract to stay with the franchise that resurrected his career. While Bellinger's deal includes two potential opt-outs, it's clear he wants to be in Chicago.
Before the press conference, however, Cubs manager Craig Counsell opened eyes with a comment to Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras. It just so happens that Boras represents another sought-after free agent, LHP Jordan Montgomery. Counsell is all too aware of that fact.
The Cubs are certainly a strong fit for Montgomery on paper. While the Shota Imanaga signing assuages concerns about starting depth, the Cubs are going to rely heavily on another leap from Justin Steele. Counsell is the MLB's best bullpen whisperer. He knows how to play to matchups and get the most out of a pitching collective. That said, it's hard to truly contend without multiple established aces on the roster. Chicago does not have that luxury.
Steele is fresh off his first All-Star appearance and he could progress further in year four. Imanaga has nasty stuff and a sterling reputation, so there is ample confidence in his repertoire translating to the MLB level. That said, we don't know with absolute certainty that it will. Plus, either way, the Cubs don't have a battle-tested star on the mound. Montgomery would address that very need. He was excellent during the Texas Rangers' World Series run, posting a 3-1 record and 2.90 ERA across six appearances (five starts) in the playoffs.
Montgomery's reported asking price is the same ballpark as Aaron Nola's seven-year, $172 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. That doesn't necessarily mean he will actually get that amount. Like Bellinger, Montgomery is running out of time before the regular season starts. He could end up accepting a lower annual value, or he could sacrifice long-term security for a higher AAV and opt-out flexibility (like Bellinger).
The Cubs are not a traditionally expensive team. The front office doesn't embrace heavy tax penalties unless it is absolutely necessary and the World Series is well within reach. That said, Counsell signed a record-breaking $40 million contract to manage the club. If that isn't a sign of going all-out, then Chicago's priorities are in the wrong place.