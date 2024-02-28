Did Cubs hint at Jordan Montgomery interest during Cody Bellinger press conference?
The Chicago Cubs officially re-introduced Cody Bellinger at spring training on Wednesday. Craig Counsell also joked with Scott Boras about another of his clients.
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Cubs re-introduced Cody Bellinger on Wednesday after signing him to a three-year, $80 million contract. Bellinger's new deal includes two opt outs, so he could theoretically be in this position again next winter.
While the Cubs are happy to have Bellinger back in the fold, especially on a shorter-term deal which provides them more future financial flexibility thus being less of a gamble, Craig Counsell made note of another Scott Boras client who remains unsigned.
While joking with Boras at Bellinger's press conference, Counsell was curious why Jordan Montgomery wasn't in attendance.
Boras's clients have held out all winter for a long-term deal that has yet to materialize for the four of Bellinger, Montgomery, Matt Chapman or Blake Snell. The former, of course, was forced to sign a short-term agreement to stay in Chicago.
Montgomery could be in a similar situation. While Monty led the Rangers to the World Series in 2023, some executives around the league doubt he's an ace-caliber pitcher long term. Perhaps if there were less doubt about future financials thanks to the lack of a concrete local TV deal in places like Texas, for example, Montgomery would be signed already.
Should the Chicago Cubs sign Jordan Montgomery?
If the Cubs are serious about competing for a World Series this season, then yes, they should at least make Montgomery an offer. If not, then a top of the rotation that includes Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga and little else might be good enough.
Chicago has built a ball-club capable of competing in the NL Central. That's not saying much, however, as the Central-winning Milwaukee Brewers finished with 92 wins last year. The Cubs won just 83 games and ended the year nine games behind Milwaukee.
The Central may be one of the more unpredictable divisions in baseball, but it is far from the best in the National League. To compete with the likes of the Braves, Phillies, Dodgers and more, Chicago needs rotation help. Montgomery would solve that problem, but I'll believe it when I see it.