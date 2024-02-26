3 teams that need to capitalize on bridge deal for Jordan Montgomery
With Cody Bellinger off the board, the focus of the free agent market now shifts to Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell.
By Curt Bishop
With Cody Bellinger now off the market, the focus shifts to the top two remaining pitchers in MLB free agency, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery.
Bellinger's deal to return to the Chicago Cubs was a three-year, $80 million agreement with opt-out clauses after each of the first two years, which means Bellinger can return to the free agent market next offseason if he'd like to.
Montgomery will likely receive a similar type of contract (subscription required) this late in the game, as he remains on the free agent market. Several teams would benefit from his experience in their rotation, and these three clubs should capitalize on a potential bridge deal.
3. St. Louis Cardinals
While there is no indication that the St. Louis Cardinals are looking for more starting pitchers, they would certainly benefit from a reunion with Montgomery.
St. Louis added him at the trade deadline in 2022, only to flip him to the Texas Rangers the following year, where he would win a World Series title.
The Cardinals already added Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson, but they're in need of a second frontline starter if they plan to contend for a World Series title. Montgomery could be that missing piece.
The left-hander won 10 games and posted a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts between Texas and St. Louis before an impressive run in the postseason. Montgomery has proven that he is more than capable of shining on the October stage and giving a team a chance to win in big games.
Gray will be the Cardinals ace, but beyond him, there isn't a starter that has a track record of postseason success.
The price for Montgomery has likely dropped, which gives the Cardinals a perfect opportunity to strike and throw down the gauntlet on the rest of the weak NL Central division, thus becoming the clear favorites.