Cody Bellinger proves he's all-in on Cubs with first call after new deal
The Chicago Cubs finally made good on the move fans had been pining for all offseason, re-signing Cody Bellinger and solidifying a lineup that looks primed to win the NL Central in the 2024 MLB season.
Having said that, the short-term, three-year deal that Bellinger signed to return to the Cubs, a contract that includes opt-outs after each season, had some questioning about the long-term commitment to Chicago for the Scott Boras client. But the details of what the former NL MVP did after signing his new deal should eliminate at least some of those concerns.
Jesse Rogers of ESPN spoke with Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, who first iterated that getting Bellinger back into the fold was something everyone in the clubhouse was pining for and commending Jed Hoyer for making it happen.
But it was the next detail that should have Cubs fans feeling even better about Bellinger's long-term prospects and vibe in Chicago.
Cody Bellinger proves he's all-in with first call after new Cubs deal
Swanson continued by telling Rogers that Bellinger, who signed in the dead of night, called Swanson at the late hour while the shortstop was still sleeping to inform his teammate he was staying in Chicago. Hilariously, Swanson didn't pick up the phone as he was in bed, but got another call from Bellinger the following morning.
Yeah, Dansby -- maybe you should've picked up the phone.
Phone tag between teammates aside, the fact that Bellinger wasn't quietly celebrating his new $30 million payday for this season and, instead, was calling his close teammates to bring them the good news of his return is fantastic news for the Cubs.
Of course, this doesn't guarantee that Bellinger won't exercise an opt-out and test free agency again. However, it does quite clearly indicate that the outfielder wanted to be back at Wrigley Field, wanted to be in the clubhouse with Swanson and these teammates, and wanted to help get the Cubs over the hump and back to the postseason.
If you're looking for good signs for the future, this unanswered phone call should surely be enough.