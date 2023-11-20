3 biggest Edmonton Oilers disappointments to start the season
The Edmonton Oilers are the biggest disappointments in the NHL. After firing head coach Jay Woodcroft, it's time to look at the disappointing players on the team.
By Nick Villano
3. Connor McDavid
Stats: G 4, A 9, PTS 13
Connor McDavid has been a disappointment this season. It feels insane to say, but the reigning NHL MVP has lofty expectations, and he's not close to hitting them. Thirteen points in 14 games isn't the end of the world, but this was a player who had 150 points last season. That's dangerously close to two points per game. To be almost half of his output while his team is doing so poorly is devastating. McDavid should be doing his best to carry this roster. He's not even close.
McDavid is not even close to the team lead in points. Leon Draisaitl has been the leader on the ice with 21 points. That's good enough for 16th in the league in points. McDavid is all the way down at 85th in points rankings. Five players have more points than McDavid on the Oilers, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is tied with 13 himself. The captain needs to be doing more.
McDavid did miss two games, so his averages are a little better than some, but there's no version of the Oilers who succeed with McDavid not being a 100-point player. That is still an attainable goal for McDavid.
What's really disappointing is McDavid's 5v5 numbers. He had five points at even strength. He's creating chances (he has 17 individual high-danger chances for according to Natural Stat Trick), but he hasn't finished. He hasn't found his teammates in high-danger opportunities. McDavid must be better if the Oilers are going to turn this ship around.