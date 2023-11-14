3 biggest Lakers disappopintments to start the season
The Los Angeles Lakers have underperformed to start the season, posting a 5-5 record through their first 10 games. Here are the three players most responsible for their struggles.
1. Austin Reaves
Austin Reaves had a breakout season last year when in his last 27 games he averaged 16.5 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting 57.7 percent from the field, 45.6 percent from 3, and 84.3 percent from the free throw line. Then he continued that in the postseason averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists, with .464/.443/.895 shooting splits.
His amazing play made him the 66th-ranked player according to ESPN's top 100 list and he has not been that for the Lakers. So far this season he has been averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 assists, and 4 rebounds, with .438/.318/.839 shooting splits.
He was expected to be the Lakers' third-best player and third star with the Lakers and he hasn't been that. Reaves' inconsistency to start the season has been one of the main reasons for the Lakers' slow start. He's played well in some games but the games he hasn't shown up in, the Lakers have lost.
Darvin Ham is experimenting with having Austin Reaves come off the bench for the last two games and he has played well. He's averaged 16.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, with .522/.50/1.000 shooting splits, and the Lakers are 2-0.
Right now it has looked like the Lakers found the right recipe for Austin Reaves to be the most successful. Outside of those two really good bench games, Reaves has easily been the most disappointing Laker because he was supposed to be the third star and he hasn't been.