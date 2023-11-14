3 biggest Lakers disappopintments to start the season
The Los Angeles Lakers have underperformed to start the season, posting a 5-5 record through their first 10 games. Here are the three players most responsible for their struggles.
2. Gabe Vincent
Gabe Vincent was one of the Lakers' "big" free agency signings over the offseason. His purpose was to play the basic 3-and-D role because D'Angelo Russell could not defend Jamal Murray and the Lakers needed a defensive-minded guard.
Vincent is coming off a season where he played a big role in an improbable NBA finals run for the Miami Heat. In that playoff run, Vincent averaged 12.7 points and 3.5 assists, shot 37.8 percent from 3 and played solid defense.
Vincent has not been playing remotely close to how he played in the playoffs last year. His averages are 6 points, 3 assists, and a solid 1.5 steals. He is currently shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 7.1 percent from 3.
His shooting percentage has been horrendous, along with a majority of the rest of the players on the team. Right now the Lakers are shooting 30.4 percent from 3 which ranks 29th in the NBA and Vicent shooting seven percent does not help the Lakers at all.
The Lakers lost Dennis Schroder in the offseason who played a huge role with the Lakers last year. Vincent was signed to replace the void that was left by Schroder. They needed Vincent to hit big 3-point shots and clutch free throws down the stretch of games and he hasn't done that.
Vincent has been hurt the last six games but he's only made one 3-point shot to start the season. It is fair that Vincent has been disappointing to start the season but he better play well when he comes back from injury if the Lakers want to succeed.