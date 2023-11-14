3 biggest Lakers disappopintments to start the season
The Los Angeles Lakers have underperformed to start the season, posting a 5-5 record through their first 10 games. Here are the three players most responsible for their struggles.
The Los Angeles Lakers supposedly had one of the most successful offseasons, filling a lot of holes that appeared in their Western Conference Finals run. They came into this season with the expectations of winning a championship and so far, they are in the middle of the pack with a 5-5 record.
Anthony Davis has been amazing on both ends to start the season and LeBron James is still defying father time. Even though both players have missed one game a piece, they’ve been mostly healthy and dominant.
At this point in LeBron’s career, he needs his supporting cast to step up and help out when he’s not on the court. This is something that the Lakers have not done to begin the season and forcing LeBron to play a lot more minutes than what Darvin Ham was hoping.
Here are three biggest disappointing Lakers to start the season.
3. Jarred Vanderbilt
This will definitely come as a shock to everyone because Jarred Vanderbilt has yet to play a game for the Lakers this season. Even so, he was re-signed by the Lakers to play as a starter for this team and hasn't been able to do it as he recovers from a heel injury.
When the Lakers acquired him midseason last year, he played in the Lakers' last 26 games when they had an 18-8 record and made their way into the play-in. Vanderbilt averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals. What was most important was his defensive impact, which was second-best on the Lakers only behind Anthony Davis.
Vanderbilt provides a defensive intensity that the Lakers need. Last season the Lakers had the third best defensive rating in the NBA when they got Vanderbilt. So far this season, the Lakers are 22nd in defensive rating in large part because Vanderbilt is not playing.
The Lakers have really been struggling on the defensive end to start this season and have not looked like the same defensive team that we saw at the end of last season. Vanderbilt provided a defensive energy that no one else on the team brings outside of Davis.
Vanderbilt won't be providing a huge offensive impact when he comes back from injury but that's not his role. It may be unfair to say that he has been disappointing this year because he hasn't played. The best ability is availability and the Lakers were relying on him to bring a defensive impact this season.