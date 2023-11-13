3 biggest NJ Devils disappointments to start the season
It's been a struggle for the New Jersey Devils to start the season. These three players have been responsible for the largest share.
1. Dawson Mercer
Dawson Mercer has proven to be a valuable middle-six forward for New Jersey in each of his first two seasons in the NHL. Mercer had 56 points in 82 games for the Devils last season including 27 goals. This kind of play from a player who just turned 22 in October had Devils fans excited, expecting him to take another jump.
Mercer began the year playing on the first line alongside Nico Hischier and Timo Meier but has struggled from the onset leaving him to be more of a third-line winger when the team was healthy.
So far this season, Mercer has just two goals in 13 games played. Those goals happen to be his only points. He has no assists and has been a minus-6 for the Devils. Only two players, Palat and Timo Meier, have a worse plus-minus.
He has played a bit better of late with goals in two of his last three games which has been nice to see with Hughes and Hischier out, but they need more scoring from one of their most talented young wingers. He was practically invisible on the ice to begin the year with just six shots on goal through his first eight games. Remember, this man was three goals shy of 30 last season.
He's played better as he's become more aggressive. Hopefully, his recent good stretch gets him going for the long haul, as the team really needs it.