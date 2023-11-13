3 biggest NJ Devils disappointments to start the season
It's been a struggle for the New Jersey Devils to start the season. These three players have been responsible for the largest share.
2. Vitek Vanecek
A big reason the Devils were able to finish with as good of a record as the one they had last season was because of their play in goal. Vitek Vanecek spent the year as the team's primary starter and seemed to make every big save in the regular season. He'd struggle in the playoffs, and those struggles have seemed to carry over into the new season.
All of the blame for the Devils' struggles in goals allowed should not be attributed to Vanecek as the defense has certainly taken a step back, however, Vitek has absolutely been one of the worst goalies in the NHL thus far.
After posting a .911 save percentage in his first season with the Devils, Vanecek has seen that number drop to .887 percent. He's allowed 3.45 goals per game and has allowed fewer than three goals just four times in his 10 appearances. One of those times saw him get pulled after allowing two goals on five shots, and another one of those times saw him enter the game in relief of backup Akira Schmid.
Vanecek ranks 41st among goalies with at least five appearances in save percentage and 44th in GAA. Only 53 meet this criteria. It's been bad.
The Devils have enough firepower when players like Hughes and Hischier are healthy to win without Vezina-caliber goaltending, but they need better than what they've gotten from their number-one goaltender. That's undeniable.