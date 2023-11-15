3 Bills who need to be benched or fired other than Ken Dorsey
If the Buffalo Bills' struggles are to continue this season, who could be benched or dismissed?
By Scott Rogust
1. There's only so much Sean McDermott can deflect blame for Bills' struggles
Since the Bills made the playoffs in 2019, head coach Sean McDermott was expected to bring them to a Super Bowl title, their first-ever. The team was close in 2021, had they been able to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs with 13 seconds left in regulation in the Divisional Round to avoid overtime. But since then, the team underperformed. Now, there is so much blame that McDermott can deflect.
McDermott is now without his top assistants.
Dorsey, the former quarterbacks coach, was promoted to offensive coordinator just last year after Brian Daboll accepted the New York Giants' head coaching job. Midway through the 2023 season, Dorsey's been fired.
Then, there was Leslie Frazier, the former defensive coordinator. Frazier was well-thought-of around league circles, as evidenced by his numerous head coaching interviews in recent years. But before this season, the team announced they weren't bringing Frazier back. The defensive coordinator plans on coaching next season.
Since arriving in 2017, McDermott holds a 67-40 record in the regular season. But in the playoffs, the team is 4-5, failing to make it past the Divisional Round.
The Bills are on the outside looking in in terms of a playoff spot entering Week 11. If the team fails to make the postseason, there's nowhere else to point the blame for McDermott. If Bills ownership wants change, McDermott could be on his way out after the season.