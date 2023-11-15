3 Bills who need to be benched or fired other than Ken Dorsey
If the Buffalo Bills' struggles are to continue this season, who could be benched or dismissed?
By Scott Rogust
2. Leonard Floyd seemingly was the 12th man on the field vs. Broncos
The Buffalo Bills have stars on the defensive front, specifically off the edge in A.J. Epenesa and Gregory Rousseau. But this offseason, the team brought in former Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Leonard Floyd to help bolster the pass rush. Thus far this season, it has been a mixed bag for Floyd.
In 348 total snaps this season, Floyd recorded 25 pressures, 11 quarterback hurries, eight sacks, and six quarterback hits, per Pro Football Focus. But the edge rusher has struggled in tackling, as he holds the second-highest missed tackle percentage with 44.4, just behind defensive tackle Tim Settle (45.5 percent, 240 snaps).
While Floyd has been good as a pass rusher, he hasn't been stellar in the other aspects of the game, especially tackling. But in Week 10, Floyd stood out in the loss for the too many players on the field penalty.
At the time the penalty was called, Floyd was standing on the field. But when the Broncos were given a re-kick, Floyd was not on the field, per the NFL (via ESPN's Ben Baby).
There are eight weeks remaining in the regular season for the Bills. They need to have a sense of urgency. If Floyd does struggle in future games, it may be wise to send out another player on the depth chart to help out, especially if they need to stop the run.