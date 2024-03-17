3 Blake Snell backup plans for Astros if negotiations fall through
If the Houston Astros fail to sign Blake Snell, they do have some solid backup options to turn to.
2) Michael Lorenzen can help keep the Astros afloat
Signing an arm like Snell or Montgomery should obviously be their top priority, but it takes two to tango. If the Astros can't land either frontline starter, they can always go after a guy like Michael Lorenzen who should help them tread water at the very least until some of their arms return from injury.
Lorenzen is coming off his best season as a starting pitcher, posting a 4.18 ERA in 29 appearances (25 starts) and 153 innings of work. He struggled down the stretch for the Phillies but he was an All-Star in the first half for the Tigers. There's a reason he fetched a top-five organizational prospect at the trade deadline from the Phillies. He was having a really strong year.
At this point, it's safe to assume that Lorenzen will only receive a one-year deal which is perfect for a team like the Astros that has several players due large contracts very soon.
With so many pitchers out, the Astros will presumably turn to one of Ronel Blanco or Brandon Bielak to fill in as starters. While Lorenzen is far from perfect, he's certainly a better option than both of those pitchers. It makes too much sense to not happen if they miss out on Snell and Montgomery.