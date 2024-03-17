3 Blake Snell backup plans for Astros if negotiations fall through
If the Houston Astros fail to sign Blake Snell, they do have some solid backup options to turn to.
If there's one thing that the Houston Astros have done consistently in the last seven seasons when they've reached the ALCS at minimum every year, it's roster outstanding starting pitching. The Astros not only have a formidable rotation, but they always seem to have more depth than just about every team in the league. That's not the case entering the 2024 campaign.
Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia are both set to miss a large chunk of this upcoming season. Justin Verlander will begin the season on the IL as well, but his injury appears to be more of a short-term kind of deal. The latest injury to hamper the Astros saw Jose Urquidy leave his last start with elbow soreness. We're awaiting results from an MRI, but the fact that his pain had not subsided as of Saturday from Friday's start certainly isn't a good sign.
The Astros still have a solid rotation with arms like Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier leading the way, but for Houston to get to where they want to go, they'd benefit greatly by signing another arm. The Astros being involved in the Blake Snell sweepstakes shows that they're willing to add another arm. However, what if Snell lands elsewhere? Fortunately, Houston would still have other options to turn to.
3) If the Astros are willing to pay Blake Snell, they should also be willing to pay Jordan Montgomery
This feels rather simple. There are two major free agents on the open market right now in Snell and Jordan Montgomery. They're both starting pitchers and are both represented by the same agent, Scott Boras. The fact that they remain available into mid-March is insane from the perspective of a neutral observer but also gives the Astros the opportunity that they almost certainly wouldn't have had in prior years.
Instead of signing a pitcher nearing retirement or simply relying on one of their own to fill in, the Astros can go ahead and sign a star pitcher like Jordan Montgomery who is in the middle of his prime to a deal as they try and win another World Series.
Montgomery doesn't have Snell's Cy Young upside, but it can be argued that his floor is higher. He isn't armed with electric stuff like Snell, but he simply knows how to pitch. Montgomery is durable, reliable, and clutch. He proved that during his short time with the Rangers when he played a big role in not only helping them make the playoffs, but win the World Series.
With so many talented arms on the shelf, the Astros need reliability. Montgomery gives them that. He won't come cheap, but if Houston is really all-in and misses out on Snell, they should really turn to Montgomery before it's too late.