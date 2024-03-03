3 Braves players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish had stayed
While most of the Braves roster remains the same, there were some players who departed this offseason. Some of them will be missed, but Braves fans are glad that others left.
1. Braves fans are happy Yonny Chirinos is gone
The Braves claiming Yonny Chirinos off of waivers in July made sense as Atlanta dealt with a bevy of starting pitching injuries and had Mike Soroka struggling in their rotation. Chirinos' numbers with the Rays were far from inspiring, but he had been a solid pitcher in the past, making him a decent arm for Atlanta to try out as they looked to wrap up the National League's top seed.
Unfortunately for Chirinos and the Braves, he just couldn't put it together. The right-hander made just five starts for the Braves and struggled mightily, posting a 9.27 ERA in 22.1 innings of work. The Braves did somehow win four of his five starts, but he could thank their historically great offense for that.
Chirinos wound up getting DFA'd by Atlanta when they claimed Penn Murfee off of waivers earlier this offseason. With a stout rotation in place as well as guys like A.J. Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep waiting in the wings as depth, they had no need to keep Chirinos around anyway.
Hopefully Chirinos can get back to the pitcher he was in 2018 and 2019 with the Rays, but he's been a shell of himself since. Perhaps a return to Florida with the Marlins is what will get Chirinos back to form after dealing with injuries.