3 Braves players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish had stayed
While most of the Braves roster remains the same, there were some players who departed this offseason. Some of them will be missed, but Braves fans are glad that others left.
2. Braves fans will miss Kevin Pillar's bat against left-handed pitching
The Braves were remarkably healthy last season and did not need to use their bench much as a result. Kevin Pillar was used more than any Braves bench player, and it's easy to see why.
The veteran outfielder remained a solid bench option in 2023 for Atlanta. His numbers don't jump off the page by any means, but he could still defend, run, and hit well against left-handed pitching. Pillar posted a solid .734 OPS against left-handed pitching, making him an ideal platoon partner with Eddie Rosario who had just a .703 OPS against southpaws.
While the Braves roster is obviously stacked, their bench is a bit suspect. Travis d'Arnaud is arguably the best backup catcher in the game, but the rest of the bench leaves a lot to be desired. As of now, their fourth outfielder will likely be one of Forrest Wall or J.P. Martinez, two rather underwhelming options.
It's understandable for Atlanta to see what they have with younger options such as Wall or Martinez as a fourth outfielder, but Pillar was productive in a fourth outfielder role for Atlanta last offseason. He signed a minor league deal to join Jesse Chavez in Chicago.
Braves fans won't miss Pillar as much if they sign a different outfielder by Opening Day, but if Ronald Acuña Jr. is injured and the Braves start Wall or Martinez in their outfield on Opening Day, a segment of Braves fans will be wishing Pillar was out there.