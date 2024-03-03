3 Braves players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish had stayed
While most of the Braves roster remains the same, there were some players who departed this offseason. Some of them will be missed, but Braves fans are glad that others left.
3. Brad Hand did not make a good first impression as an Atlanta Brave
The Braves made a pair of trades with the Rockies at the 2023 trade deadline, acquiring Pierce Johnson in the first one and Brad Hand soon after. Johnson turned out to be a revelation for Atlanta, pitching like one of the best relievers in baseball down the stretch. Hand, on the other hand (wink wink), did not enjoy the same success.
The southpaw was in the midst of a down year with the Rockies, but it was safe to attribute some of that to him pitching half the time at Coors Field. However, things only got worse for Hand in Atlanta who posted a 7.50 ERA in 20 appearances with the Braves in the regular season and allowed a run in his only inning in the postseason.
The Braves found Hand's replacement rather quickly by trading for Aaron Bummer and with Tyler Matzek returning as well and guys like Dylan Lee and Ray Kerr hanging around, Atlanta has no need for Hand who remains a free agent.
The Braves have one of the best bullpens in baseball without Hand involved, and happen to have a ton of depth from the left side as well.