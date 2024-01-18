3 players the Braves traded away that Atlanta could miss in 2024
1. Michael Soroka, SP
Similar to Grissom, injuries may have compelled Atlanta to move on from their 26-year-old right-hander. The home-grown hurler was a top-five prospect in Atlanta’s system prior to being called up to the big leagues on May 1, 2018.
Soroka made his MLB debut that night against the Mets at Citi Field and shined by earning the win with six innings of one-run ball in a 3-2 Braves victory. Injuries derailed the rest of Soroka’s 2018 season, but he came back with a career year the following season. In 2019, Soroka helped lead the Braves to the NL East title by going 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 174.2 IP.
Soroka’s strong season propelled him to an All-Star selection, a sixth-place finish in the NL Cy Young Award race, and a second-place finish behind Pete Alonso in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.
After his dynamic 2019 season, Soroka’s chance for a repeat performance never came to fruition thanks to injuries. A torn Achilles on Aug. 3, 2020 and a complete retear of that same Achilles on June 24, 2021 sidelined Soroka for 1,030 days until May 29, 2023. Soroka’s 2023 season was halted on Sept. 6 with right forearm inflammation and manager Brian Snitker shut his right-hander down for the remainder of the season.
A part of the trade package that landed the Braves Bummer, Atlanta sent Soroka to the White Sox on Nov. 16. Heading into 2024, the Braves starting rotation appears it will consist of Spencer Strider, Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Chris Sale, and Bryce Elder.
However, if Soroka turns out to be serviceable for the Southsiders this season, the depth he could provide to Atlanta’s rotation could be sorely missed. Depth is important in the lineup, on the mound, and in the field for teams with championship aspirations. Losing Soroka could come back to haunt the Braves in 2024 if he returns to his former self.