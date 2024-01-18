3 players the Braves traded away that Atlanta could miss in 2024
2. Nicky Lopez – INF
Nicky Lopez, the 28-year-old utility infielder, came to Atlanta in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on July 30 in exchange for left-handed hurler Taylor Hearn. In the 25 games he played for the Braves in 2023, Lopez provided more than the Braves ever expected.
After hitting just .248 in four and half seasons in Kansas City, Lopez produced a slash line of .277/.333/.369 for the Braves. With the NL East well under control for the Braves last season, Lopez provided days off for the aforementioned injured Albies and Arcia down the stretch and committed only one error as a Brave to boot.
On Nov. 16, Atlanta sent Lopez and four other players to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer. Bummer very well may be the exact opposite of a bummer for the Braves bullpen in 2024, but losing Lopez and his versatility will be.
You can find many backup infielders, but the offense Lopez gave the Braves in 25 games just doesn’t grow on trees when looking for second-string infielders.
As of now, the newly signed Luis Guillorme is the only backup infielder on the roster. Atlanta hopes Guillorme can provide the same high level of offense that Lopez brought to the table.