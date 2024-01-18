3 players the Braves traded away that Atlanta could miss in 2024
The 2023 Atlanta Braves were a runaway train that got halted in the NLDS by the Philadelphia Phillies for the second straight season. A 104-win season was wasted as the Braves were sent home wondering what went wrong in the postseason.
As Atlanta turned the page to 2024, moves were made that could have interesting effects throughout the season.
While the Braves have made solid additions such as seven-time All-Star left-handed starter Chris Sale, left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer, former Mariners top prospect outfielder Jarred Kelenic, and shortstop David Fletcher, here is a look at three players Atlanta dealt away that the Braves could miss in 2024.
3. Vaughn Grissom, INF/LF
Since he arrived in Atlanta on Aug. 10, 2022, Vaughn Grissom opened eyes in the Braves organization and around Major League Baseball. In his MLB debut against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Grissom went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in an 8-4 Braves win.
The highlight of Grissom’s night came in his third major league at-bat in the top of the seventh. Facing lefty Darwinzon Hernandez, Grissom slugged his first career home run over the Green Monster. From that point on, the Braves knew they had a young star on the rise.
Fast forward to Dec. 30, 2023 and irony struck Grissom as he was traded to the team he made his MLB debut against: the Red Sox. In exchange for LHP Chris Sale and cash considerations, Atlanta shipped their 23-year-old infielder up to Boston.
Upon being called up to the big leagues in 2022, Grissom was a spark the final month and a half as he filled in for the injured Ozzie Albies by hitting .291 in 41 games with five homers and 18 RBI. The then-21-year-old made his debut with the Braves seven games behind the New York Mets in the NL East. Grissom helped keep the Braves momentum going as they stormed back to win the division title for the fifth straight season.
An injury-riddled and roller coaster 2023 season up and down from the minors limited Grissom to 23 games this past season. When in the lineup, Atlanta’s young right-handed bat found himself filling in for an injured Albies once again. Asked to be the next man up for the second season in a row, Grissom produced by hitting .280 in 75 at-bats.
While the Braves may enjoy Sale in their 2024 rotation, the depth Grissom brought to the lineup and infield could be missed. With starting infielders Ozzie Albies and Orlando Arcia having landed on the IL each of the last two seasons, Grissom’s youthfulness and solid hitting ability was a nice piece to Atlanta’s star-studded roster.
Every championship team has good depth. Aspiring to make a run at a World Series this season, infield depth is something the Braves lost went they traded Grissom to the Red Sox.