3 Braves good as gone after option decisions and who will replace them
The Atlanta Braves 2024 roster will look much different than the record-setting 2023 club, especially after some surprising option decisions.
By Mark Powell
Replacing Eddie Rosario is a big question mark for the Braves
Eddie Rosario wasn't a bad left fielder by any means. He hit for moderate power and was a 2021 World Series hero for this Braves team. Seeing him leave after a tough NLDS exit isn't easy, but it's necessary. The Braves declined Rosario's $9 million option, thus making him a free agent. There are plenty of potential replacements available.
Rosario is far from the offensive force he once was with the Minnesota Twins, and despite receiving eye surgery that gave hope for a turnaround at the plate prior to 2023, the numbers just weren't there. The Braves will be better served using Rosario's money elsewhere, and one easy option is Tommy Pham, should they be interested. As FanSided's Chris Kline wrote, Pham was a huge part of the Arizona Diamondbacks World Series run:
""At 35 years old, Pham doesn't offer the same potential longevity as Gurriel. He's also less proficient in the field. The Braves should probably prefer the All-Star with Gold Glove upside, but Pham will probably require a cheaper contract with less long-term committment. There's a world in which the Braves prefer Pham on a one-year deal over Gurriel on a five-year deal, for example. Atlanta has a lot of mouths to feed financially, so Alex Anthopoulos will have to be smart with the swings he takes in free agency," Kline wrote.
If the Braves can land Pham at an affordable asking price, what's stopping them?