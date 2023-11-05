3 Eddie Rosario replacements if Braves decline his option
If the Atlanta Braves decline Eddie Rosario's team option, here are a few potential replacements in left field.
2. Tommy Pham
Hopefully the Braves watched the playoffs after their demise.
Tommy Pham was another central figure in the Diamondbacks' World Series run. Also acquired midseason via trade (with a hearty thank you to Atlanta and Philadelphia's division rivals in New York), Pham's bat was positively smoldering in the cleanup spot for Arizona down the stretch. He tied Albert Pujols for the most 4-for-4 games in MLB postseason history.
For the playoffs, Pham slashed .279/.297/.475 with three home runs, four RBIs, two walks, and 19 strikeouts in 61 at-bats. On the season, he slashed .256/.328/.446 with 16 home runs and 68 RBIs in 426 at-bats. Pham continues to provide a stable regular season bat with a penchant for postseason explosions. He's the exact big-stage performer the Braves should be eager to sign.
At 35 years old, Pham doesn't offer the same potential longevity as Gurriel. He's also less proficient in the field. The Braves should probably prefer the All-Star with Gold Glove upside, but Pham will probably require a cheaper contract with less long-term committment. There's a world in which the Braves prefer Pham on a one-year deal over Gurriel on a five-year deal, for example. Atlanta has a lot of mouths to feed financially, so Alex Anthopoulos will have to be smart with the swings he takes in free agency.
FanSided's Mark Powell expanded on the appeal of Pham in Atlanta.
"Pham shouldn't cost all that much more than Rosario, but his splits against left and right-handed pitching are more even than Rosario, who typically needs a platoon partner."
If the Braves want a full-time left field option at a reasonable price, Pham is their guy. His bat comes alive in the postseason, he has tons of high-level experience, and he's a reliable (if not elite) glove.