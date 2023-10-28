Potential Braves replacement just put Eddie Rosario on notice
Atlanta Braves insider David O'Brien thinks Arizona Diamondbacks star Tommy Pham would be an ideal fit in the ATL.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves have a decision to make this offseason. Do they pick up Eddie Rosario's option for just north of $9 million, or do they let him walk? On the one hand, it's tough find production like Rosario's for that price. On the other, perhaps Atlanta can do better than Rosario in left field.
A potential replacement for Rosario would be Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Pham, who has experience at the corner outfield spot and is playing quite well this postseason. Pham has worked out very well in Arizona, and is a free agent after the season. Braves insider David O'Brien floated Pham as a good fit in Atlanta after his World Series home run.
"Now there's a guy, Tommy Pham, who I could see helping the both on the field and in the clubhouse. If they don't pick up the Rosario option, they should consider Pham. Unless they want to stick Grissom out there, use the money elsewhere," O'Brien noted on X.
Pham, who has been instrumental in Arizona's surprising run to the World Series, hit a home run to put the D'Backs up 4-3 (at the time) in Game 1.
Should the Atlanta Braves sign Tommy Pham?
If Arizona doesn't offer Pham a suitable contract, plenty of rival front offices will line up to pay him his worth. Pham is a right-handed bat, and slashed .241/.304/.415 after his trade from the Mets to Diamondbacks. On the season, he had 16 home runs, and plays a solid left field.
Pham shouldn't cost all that much more than Rosario, but his splits against left and right-handed pitching are more even than Rosario, who typically needs a platoon partner.
While Atlanta has bigger needs -- specifically pitching, pitching and more pitching -- left field isn't far behind. It's the one weakness in the Braves lineup, and if they don't choose to address that need from within, then Pham isn't a bad backup plan.