Tommy Pham sets record straight on pinch-hit that kept him from setting a record
Tommy Pham had a chance to become the first player in MLB history to go 5-for-5 in a World Series game, but the Diamondbacks subbed him out. Now we know why.
The Arizona Diamondbacks routed the Texas Rangers, 9-1, in Game 2 of the World Series. Now, home field advantage belongs to the underdog D-Backs, who continue to defy expectations at every turn. One major reason for Arizona's remarkable success? Their trade deadline acquisition of Tommy Pham.
It has been a remarkable postseason for Pham. Prior to Saturday's win, he slashed .275/.288/.490 across 13 games, accumulating 14 hits, one walk, three home runs, three RBIs, and 10 runs. In Game 2, the Diamondbacks' DH took it to another level. He went 4-for-4, adding two more runs to his tally.
Pham is now tied with Albert Pujols for the most four-hit games in MLB history. Solid company.
Pham had the chance to cement his name in the history books by going 5-for-5 in the World Series... but, Pham was subbed out for a pinch-hitter with the game out of reach.
Jace Peterson got the nod, scored a run, and history was kept at bay.
Naturally, some fans voiced their displeasure with Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo for taking Pham out at such a historic moment. But, the Diamondbacks' slugger took to Instagram to clear the air and explain why exactly he was removed from the lineup after four straight hits.
"I wanted my dawg to get his first World Series at bat," comments Pham.
Peterson, a 10-year MLB vet who arrived in Arizona via trade this season, has never been to a World Series. He's out of the rotation, but Pham had the goodwill and presence of mind to get Peterson in the game when there was no doubt about the outcome.
It's hard to argue with pure, old-fashioned kindness. Pham gave up the opportunity to make history to get his teammate a moment in the spotlight. That's what baseball is all about.
Credit goes to Pham here. That's an incredibly generous gesture, and it's certainly a moment Peterson will remember for the rest of his life. His first World Series at-bat turned into his first World Series run. That doesn't happen without Pham taking one for the team.
It takes genuine unselfishness to give up the 5-for-5 bid — I'm sure zero folks, Peterson included, would have blamed Pham for going after it, even in a blowout. It sounds like Lovullo would have let Pham give it a crack, too. But, Pham will have to settle with his Pujols tie in the record books and call it a day.
The Diamondbacks now head back to Arizona with momentum and home field on their side. Pham will look to keep the hits coming as the D-Backs attempt to pull off the unexpected. It's not often that 84-win teams have a chance to win it all. If Arizona does pull it off, expect Pham to hold a prominent space in the written history of this postseason.