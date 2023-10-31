3 Brewers who could follow Craig Counsell out the door to New York or Cleveland
The Milwaukee Brewers are at risk of losing manager Craig Counsell to either the New York Mets or Cleveland Guardians. Could any players follow Counsell?
By Mark Powell
Carlos Santana could follow Craig Counsell to New York or Cleveland
Carlos Santana was a rental the Brewers acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the deadline. Santana proved he still has plenty left to give during his prove-it season in the NL Central. While he likely won't earn anything more than another one-year contract this offseason, don't be surprised if he follows Counsell to the ends of the earth. Counsell played a major role in his early success with Milwaukee, and was thrilled when he was reacquired. Expect a similar reaction if the team Counsell manages next season brings Santana in.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed Santana as one of his best 40 free agents. While Cleveland hasn't been directly linked to Santana, fans should be fairly familiar with him considering he played just a short two-hour drive away last season. Also, Santana is a tremendous clubhouse presence, something the Guardians will need given the absence of Terry Francona:
"The Brewers acquired Carlos Santana at the trade deadline from the Pirates and he was a key cog for them the rest of the way, working counts and driving the ball (116 OPS+ in the second half) and serving as a positive influence on their young players. On the season, Santana slashed .240/.318/.429 with 23 home runs and 86 RBIs," Bowden wrote.
Santana will be a key acquisition wherever he goes. Why not follow a manager who believes in him?