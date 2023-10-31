3 Brewers who could follow Craig Counsell out the door to New York or Cleveland
The Milwaukee Brewers are at risk of losing manager Craig Counsell to either the New York Mets or Cleveland Guardians. Could any players follow Counsell?
By Mark Powell
Wade Miley could follow Craig Counsell wherever he goes
Wade Miley is an affordable starting pitcher coming off a productive season. Miley has a mutual option with the Brewers, but that's expected to fold somewhat, and the veteran starter can test free agency for what could be his final multiyear deal. Miley pitched to a surprising 3.14 ERA this season with the Brewers and was one of their more reliable pitchers. Jim Bowden of The Athletic discussed how valued Miley may be this winter:
"It was the third consecutive year in which he posted an ERA under 3.40. He ranked in the 93rd percentile in hard-hit rate and in the 80th percentile in pitching run value. Opposing batters hit .232 against his cutter, .219 against his changeup, .198 against his four-seam fastball and .200 against his slider. Miley is a solid back-of-the-rotation starter, especially when sandwiched between two flame throwers. He has a $10 million mutual option with a $1 million buyout," Bowden wrote.
Miley is still expected to receive a one-year deal, per Bowden, but don't be surprised if he jumps at the first multiyear deal he receives.