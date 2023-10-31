3 Brewers who could follow Craig Counsell out the door to New York or Cleveland
The Milwaukee Brewers are at risk of losing manager Craig Counsell to either the New York Mets or Cleveland Guardians. Could any players follow Counsell?
By Mark Powell
Craig Counsell could stay with the Milwaukee Brewers. They did make the postseason after all, and even the NLDS. Yet, Counsell is one of the more respected baseball minds in the sport. He's since interviewed with the Cleveland Guardians and New York Mets, and there could be more to come.
If Counsell were to leave, certain Brewers players could very well follow him there. Counsell was a beloved manager for a reason. Cleveland and New York -- the two locations he has interviewed so far -- are solid organizations with a winning culture, for the most part.
Counsell is said to be very serious in his interest with the Mets. While he enjoyed his Guardians visit, it's tough to see Cleveland entering a bidding war for a managerial opening. New York, meanwhile, could be interest. And that interest is mutual, per Jon Heyman. However, there are some looming issues:
"One other issue that may help the Mets is that Counsell is said to be interested in raising the bar for managerial salaries, which have stagnated or even trended lower in recent years, from a high of Joe Torre’s $8 million at his height in the Yankees’ dynasty."
Managerial salaries have taken a hit in recent years, but if any skipper deserves to reset the bar, it's Counsell.
Could Corbin Burnes join Craig Counsell with New York Mets?
The Mets are looking for young, controllable pitching in the years to come. Their experiment in signing Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander did not pan out, as they traded both. Burnes will not hit free agency until after next season, but he's expected to be shopped at the winter meetings, and the Mets make a lot of sense. They do feature David Stearns, the former Brewers GM, after all. Adding Counsell would only increase the momentum.
FanSided's Robert Murray wrote about the Brewers mistakes with Burnes and his agency last spring:
"Going to an arbitration hearing, and ripping the best young pitcher in baseball to his face, over less than $750,000 is not worth it. Sure, it saved the Brewers money now. It saved them money in the future, too," Murray wrote.
Burnes was also unhappy at the time, speaking on the matter publicly to the media.
“There’s no denying that the relationship was definitely hurt from what (transpired) over the last couple weeks. There’s really no way to get around that,” Burnes said. “When some of the things that are said … they basically put me in the forefront of the reason why we didn’t make the postseason last year. That’s something that probably didn’t need to be said.”
Perhaps that damage was repaired this season. Perhaps not. Either way, the Mets certainly have interest.