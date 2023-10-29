Mets aren't the only team trying to hire Craig Counsell
The Mets may have competition in the Craig Counsell sweepstakes.
By Kristen Wong
The New York Mets have already expressed their interest in Brewers' Craig Counsell for the open managerial position. Unfortunately for the Mets, Counsell is something of a hot commodity this winter.
According to Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com, the Cleveland Guardians just received permission to interview Counsell for their vacant coaching position.
Given that the Brewers gave the Mets permission to interview Counsell, it's likely that they would extend the same courtesy to Cleveland.
Counsell helmed an impressive Brewers team that won 92 games and topped the NL Central this past season. In Counsell's nine-year tenure in Milwaukee, the Brewers have reached the postseason five times in the last six years. He's become one of the most respected managers in the league and it's no surprise that plenty of teams are eyeing him this offseason.
Mets, Guardians eye Brewers' Craig Counsell this offseason
While the Mets are looking to fill Buck Showalter's spot, the Guardians are looking for their replacement for Terry Francona.
SNY's Andy Martino wrote of Counsell's potential hire in Queens: "Craig Counsell has deep ties to the franchise and to the state of Wisconsin — but word is he would in fact welcome the challenge of coming to New York if he and the Mets proved to be a fit."
The Mets have other high-profile candidates on their radar including Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski. New York reportedly wants an external hire for the manager job, making Counsell and Budzinski the top choices for now.