3 Broncos who won't be back after being eliminated from playoff contention
Big changes could be coming for the Denver Broncos after another disappointing regular season.
2) Adam Trautman is not the Broncos answer at tight end
The Broncos acquired Adam Trautman in a trade with the Saints this past offseason to add some depth to the tight end position. The fit made some sense as Trautman was drafted by Sean Payton and the Saints, so they'd be rejoining forces in Payton's new home.
Trautman came to Denver with the reputation of being more of a blocking tight-end than a receiving one, and that has held true with the Broncos as he has just 21 receptions for 183 yards through 16 games played. While he's spent the year as their primary tight end, it's pretty clear they need to find an upgrade there.
Greg Dulcich being out for most of the year with injury has hurt Denver, as he can do a bit more receiving work. Next season the Broncos will presumably turn to him, or add another pass-catching tight end in free agency or in the draft to add a little bit more firepower to a lackluster offense.
Trautman played his role fine but the Broncos need more out of the tight end position. The fact that he's an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year just makes the task of letting him go that much easier.