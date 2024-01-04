3 Broncos who won't be back after being eliminated from playoff contention
Big changes could be coming for the Denver Broncos after another disappointing regular season.
1) The Broncos can't afford to bring Lloyd Cushenberry back next season
The Broncos definitely don't want Wilson back and there's a good chance they don't want Trautman back. That can't be said when it comes to Lloyd Cushenberry who has had a great year, essentially forcing his way out of Denver.
The Broncos signed both Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey to massive free agent deals, joining the already highly-paid Garett Boles on a much-improved offensive line. With the Broncos having to pay another star offensive lineman, Quinn Meinerz after the 2024-25 season, letting Cushenberry go now makes the most sense. The Broncos simply can't afford him, as much as they might want to bring him back.
Cushenberry is the ultimate cap casualty as he's been a mainstay at the center position for Denver for each of the last four years, taking a big leap this season into one of the league's best at the position.
There's only so much money Denver can allocate, and the fact that several other offensive linemen on the team are getting a ton of money, they simply can't pay all five lineman. He doesn't deserve to leave like the others, but it's the likely outcome.