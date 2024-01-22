3 Buccaneers who won’t be back in 2024 after playoff loss
Following the loss to the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will now shift their focus to 2024.
By Lior Lampert
In their first season sans legendary quarterback Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers exceeded expectations en route to reaching the NFC Divisional Round. However, after coming up short against the Detroit Lions, their season officially is at an end.
The Bucs replaced the greatest quarterback of all time with former No. 1 overall draft pick and gritty veteran Baker Mayfield, who signed a one-year “prove it” deal this past offseason. In his first season with the Buccaneers, Mayfield thrived, leading Tampa Bay to a 9-8 record and an NFC South divisional crown. Now, Mayfield and the Bucs are reportedly showing mutual interest in extending their marriage beyond this year.
However, Mayfield isn’t the only Bucs player set to hit the open market this upcoming offseason. Unfortunately, not all of them will be back next season, with these three headlining the list of Buccaneers who won’t be back in 2024 after their playoff loss to the Lions.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers move on from William Gholston
The Buccaneers are the only team William Gholston has known since they selected him in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Gholston has been with the team since the struggles that secured them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft (which turned out to be quarterback Jameis Winston), through the Super Bowl victory in 2020, to their current team that just got eliminated by the Lions in the Divisional Round.
Gholston turns 33 in July and is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. In 2023, he played a career-low 23 percent of the Bucs’ defensive snaps, ceding opportunities to the likes of Logan Hall, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and YaYa Diaby.
Not only has Gholston lost snaps in favor of the younger defensive ends and outside linebackers on the roster, but he has been unable to make his presence felt when given the chance. This season, Gholston recorded 19 combined tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception. However, he has failed to generate pressure as a pass rusher, posting zero sacks for a second consecutive season.
Given his lack of on-field production, the players behind him on the depth chart, his age, and lack of contractual commitment beyond this season, it’d be shocking to see Gholston back with the Bucs in 2024.