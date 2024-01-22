3 Buccaneers who won’t be back in 2024 after playoff loss
Following the loss to the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will now shift their focus to 2024.
By Lior Lampert
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers let Devin White walk
Devin White has been a crucial player for the Buccaneers defensive unit since the franchise selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Pro Bowl and Super Bowl-winning field general has been widely regarded as one of the most athletic linebackers in the league.
However, there has been some speculation about White’s future with the Bucs and the writing has been on the wall for some time now after reports surfaced that White “quit” on his team in Week 15 when he was made a healthy scratch by head coach Todd Bowles. His lack of usage in Tampa Bay’s Divisional Round loss has now raised further concerns about White’s prospects with the Bucs after he logged a season-low 44 percent of the defensive snaps.
Still a productive player when on the field, White amassed 83 combined tackles along with nine quarterback hits, six pass deflections, five tackles for loss, and two interceptions. Except, the current alleged tension between White and the Bucs is enough to merit the decision to move on from the soon-to-be 26-year-old linebacker who is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Given the way things unfolded this season, White may have already played his last game as a member of the Bucs.