3 Buccaneers who won’t be back in 2024 after playoff loss
Following the loss to the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will now shift their focus to 2024.
By Lior Lampert
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers can't afford Mike Evans
Arguably the greatest wide receiver of his time, Mike Evans elected to bet on himself this season after he and the Bucs failed to agree on a long-term contract extension before the season. After eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards for a record-setting 10th consecutive season to start his NFL career, that bet is going to pay off for Evans in a big way.
A model of consistency, Evans is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after playing a crucial role in the revitalization of Baker Mayfield’s career in his inaugural season with the Bucs. Most people wrote Evans and the Bucs off following Brady’s decision to retire last offseason and the former proved everyone wrong by hauling in 79 receptions for 1,255 and a league-leading 13 touchdown catches (tied with Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins).
Entering his age-31 season, this may be the last opportunity for the five-time Pro Bowler to get a lucrative payday. With that in mind, Evans may not be so eager to give the Bucs a hometown discount, especially when considering how contract talks between the two sides stalled last offseason.
Not to mention, the Bucs have another Pro Bowl wide receiver on the roster who is currently one of the highest-paid players at his position in the form of Chris Godwin. Considering the other needs on the team that need to be addressed, giving Evans a market-setting contract extension may be poor asset management.