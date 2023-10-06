3 Cardinals who could be the next face of the franchise
With Adam Wainwright gone, the Cardinals will need these three stars to guide them into the new era.
By Curt Bishop
1. Nolan Arenado
Nolan Arenado may be the most obvious choice, but he is still under contract for four more years and has been one of the leaders of the Cardinals since his arrival in St. Louis.
Arenado was acquired in 2021 and became an instant fan favorite in St. Louis. Last year, he finished third in the MVP race behind teammates Paul Goldschmidt and Manny Machado. The 2023 season was a bit of a step back for the 10-time Gold Glove third baseman, as he hit .266 with 26 homers and 93 RBI.
However, the 32-year-old is set to remain in St. Louis through 2027, which means he'll have plenty of opportunities to bounce back from a disappointing 2023. Goldschmidt may be gone after 2024, but Arenado will still be around barring a trade.
Arenado came to St. Louis with one goal in mind, that being to win a championship. That hasn't happened yet, but Arenado is a piece that the Cardinals can and should build around in the coming years as they look towards the future and construct their next potential championship club.
His defense at third base is reminiscent of Cardinal legend and Hall-of-Famer Scott Rolen, and his power gives the Cards a serious threat in the middle of their lineup.