3 Cardinals who could be the next face of the franchise
With Adam Wainwright gone, the Cardinals will need these three stars to guide them into the new era.
By Curt Bishop
2. Jordan Walker
Walker had an interesting year. After a hot start to the season, he was sent down to Triple-A to work on his defense and launch angle. This came as an unpleasant shock to many Cardinals fans, but it didn't take long for the slugger to figure things out and earn a spot back on the big-league roster.
The young outfielder and top prospect returned to the Major Leagues in June and immediately picked up right where he left off, showing tremendous power and improvement on the defensive side.
In the end, the 21-year-old finished with a .276 average, 16 home runs, 51 RBI, and a .787 OPS. He may not win Rookie of the Year this year, but the future is certainly bright for the Cardinals young slugger.
He'll continue to get better at the plate and in the outfield and will soon be a centerpiece on this young Cardinals team that has its eye on the future. At just 21 years old, Walker still has room to grow, but the sky is the limit with his potential.
A more seasoned Walker will only strengthen what is already a very powerful Cardinals lineup in the coming years, and fans should be excited by the progress they saw this season.