3 Cardinals who won’t be back in 2024 after missing playoffs again
The Arizona Cardinals were expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, and even after their thrilling late-season win in Philadelphia, the Cardinals sit at 4-12 and would pick fourth overall if the season ended right now, per Tankathon.
The Cardinals are a team that still has a handful of talented NFL players, but would be better off committing to a full rebuild. This means trading veterans who don't fit their timeline while also letting others walk in free agency and focusing on developing the young talent that they do have.
Kyler Murray appears to be safe, and we know Jonathan Gannon will be back, but these three players feel all but gone as the 2023 season wraps up.
3. The Cardinals will grant Budda Baker his wish and trade him
Ahead of the 2023 season, Budda Baker demanded a trade away from the Arizona Cardinals as the team refused to extend him and make him the league's highest-paid safety. Baker had been one of the best safeties in the NFL for much of his six-year career, but he's had a bit of a down year this season.
Baker has allowed a career-worst 15.5 yards per completion, and quarterbacks have a 110.4 QB rating when targeting him. That's his worst mark since the 2020 season. Additionally, Baker has just one QB Pressure this season after having at least six in every other season. He made the Pro Bowl, but that probably had more to do with name value than production.
The 27-year-old already doesn't want to be in Arizona, has just one year remaining on his deal after this one, and has seen his play regress. He's not part of their future, so Arizona might as well just see what they can get for him now.