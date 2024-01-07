3 Cardinals who won’t be back in 2024 after missing playoffs again
1. D.J. Humphries injury may have ended his Cardinals tenure prematurely
The Cardinals enjoyed one of their biggest wins in the last couple of seasons in Week 17 in Philadelphia, but happened to lose offensive line stalwart, D.J. Humphries, in the process.
Humphries was selected in the first round of the 2015 Draft by the Cardinals and has spent his entire eight-year career in the desert. He made a Pro Bowl in 2021 and has remained an underrated left tackle for a large portion of his career.
Humphries is the longest-tenured Cardinal, but his torn ACL suffered in Philadelphia might've ended that. It ended his 2023 season prematurely, and with it being quite possible that he'll miss substantial time in 2024, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Cardinals cut their long-time left tackle and hand the keys to that spot over to 2023 first-round pick Paris Johnson Jr. or to a different rookie they select in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 30-year-old is set to make $22.9 million in each of the next two seasons. That's a lot of money to pay for a player whose durability can now be questioned thanks to his serious injury. It won't be easy, but it can be argued that letting Humphries go now is the right move for the Cardinals to make.