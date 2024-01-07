3 Cardinals who won’t be back in 2024 after missing playoffs again
2. Marquise Brown will find an opportunity to succeed elsewhere
The Arizona Cardinals traded a first-round pick to acquire Marquise Brown from the Baltimore Ravens. This was a deal that was questioned at the time, and only looks worse after seeing how Brown's Cardinals tenure has played out.
Brown being former college teammates with Kyler Murray might encourage the team to keep him around, but after just 51 receptions for 574 yards in 14 games this season, it'd be best for everyone if Murray found a new start elsewhere.
Brown played this past season on his fifth-year option and despite clearly being the most talented weapon in their offense, he has been outplayed by tight end Trey McBride who leads the team in receiving. Sure, McBride has played in two more games, but there's a 217-yard difference. That's substantial.
The 26-year-old is going to want more money than he deserves, and that's something Arizona should steer clear of. Arizona would be better off paying a star receiver like Tee Higgins in free agency and letting Brown go elsewhere.