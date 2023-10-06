3 Chicago Bears who won’t be on the roster after the NFL trade deadline
The Bears may have notched their first win against the Commanders in Week 5, but they may still consider trading these players by the deadline.
By Kristen Wong
1. Jaylon Johnson, CB
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson exists in a limbo period in Chicago right now. On one hand, he's been playing well at the start of the season. No huge gaffes, solid coverage, an overall reliable starter-caliber in the backfield. Is he on the level of other franchise guys like Fields, Moore, Cole Kmet, and T.J. Edwards? Ehh ... not sure. Could go either way.
Heading into Week 5, Johnson has allowed a 45.5 percent pass completion rate when targeted and has one pass breakup but no interceptions. Those stats are nothing to write home about, but plenty of Bears fans will still think Johnson deserves to get paid.
The 2020 second-rounder could still command something in the ballpark of a second-round pick given his age, health, and production level. After playoff contenders like the Cowboys and Bills suffered injury-related blows to their elite defenses early this season, either one may give Ryan Poles a call this month about Johnson.
If the Bears still only have one win at that point, the answer feels fairly obvious: Trade him. Rebuild. Try again next year.