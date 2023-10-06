3 Chicago Bears who won’t be on the roster after the NFL trade deadline
The Bears may have notched their first win against the Commanders in Week 5, but they may still consider trading these players by the deadline.
By Kristen Wong
2. D'Onta Foreman, RB
There's a name you haven't heard all season. Ever since the Bears signed D'Onta Foreman to a one-year, $3 million deal, the ex-Panthers running back has ridden the bench.
Foreman has only played one game this season and recorded five carries for 16 yards. He was made inactive prior to Week 5's win, which would suggest the Bears like their running back room of Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, and Travis Homer.
All three of those backs are currently dealing with some kind of injury, so the Bears may call up Foreman in the coming weeks to share some snaps out of the backfield.
Assuming the running back corps returns to full health, Foreman feels like an afterthought to a Bears rushing attack that's already spearheaded by dual-threat Justin Fields.
We saw Rams' Cam Akers get traded to Minnesota earlier this season, and it's not preposterous to think Foreman would get the same treatment, too. Last year in Carolina, Foreman finished with 914 yards and five touchdowns averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He singlehandedly kept the Panthers in the running for a division title late in the regular season, and he could do the same for another RB-needy team in 2023.