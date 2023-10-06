3 Chicago Bears who won’t be on the roster after the NFL trade deadline
The Bears may have notched their first win against the Commanders in Week 5, but they may still consider trading these players by the deadline.
By Kristen Wong
The Chicago Bears did it! They got their first win! A superhuman Justin Fields means they don't have to tank anymore. And they're actually using D.J. Moore?! Cue the celebrations ... or not.
Despite their 40-20 win against the Washington Commanders, the Bears have still dug themselves a 1-4 hole and may not be able to salvage their season by the NFL trade deadline on October 31.
In the next three weeks, the Bears will play the Vikings, Raiders, and Chargers, all offensively dangerous teams who could send Chicago spiraling down a 1-7 hole.
If the Bears decide in October that they want to rebuild (again), they may be able to get some valuable draft capital in return for these players.
Here are three Bears who could find new homes midseason.
3. Chase Claypool, WR
We're going to pick the low-hanging fruit first.
Claypool's public saga with the Bears is well-documented. The wideout outcast hasn't practiced with the team since before Week 4, and he was a healthy scratch for the team's loss to the Broncos.
Put it this way -- his own franchise is telling him to stay away from the team. Claypool clearly crossed a line whether it was his lazy blocking or cocky attitude, and the Bears don't seem to be in a forgiving mood right now.
Claypool was dealt to the Bears last year for a second-rounder. Now, the most Chicago might get out of him is a fifth- or sixth-round pick. We have no idea what team will take a wide receiver who's turned from a high-upside threat to persona non grata at Halas Hall, but maybe some desperate team will bite.
Even if Ryan Poles can't find a trade partner, the Bears seem more inclined to release him than keep him. Come October 31, Claypool is not going to be a Bear.