Caleb Williams who? Best memes, tweets as Justin Fields slings it on TNF
Chicago bears quarterback Justin Fields looked like a man on a mission not to lose his job to Caleb Williams on Thursday Night Football against the Commanders.
Cue the Undertaker GIFs. Just when it looked like Justin Fields couldn't make it work with the Chicago Bears, the former first-round pick flipped a switch.
It started last week against the Broncos when Fields and the Bears offense built a 28-7. Obviously, that fell apart as Chicago blew the lead and lost the game. But there was a spark there.
Proof of that emerged immediately on Thursday Night Football. Fields was feeling it again in the first half, leading picture-perfect drives down the field for touchdowns.
The Bears jumped out to a 27-3 lead over Washington and NFL Twitter had things to say about the quarterback leading the way with three touchdown passes.
Best memes and tweets after Justin Fields went off on TNF
After the Bears started 0-3, Chicago getting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and using it on Caleb Williams seemed inevitable. However, the necessity of taking a quarterback in the draft is being undercut by Fields' performance over the last two weeks. He looks like a viable NFL starter.
Of course, there's still a difference between Fields, a viable starter, and Williams, who looks like a generational NFL prospect. So if Fields wants to keep his job as the starting quarterback in Chicago, he needs to lead the Bears to as many victories as possible.
His performances early in the season were a detriment towards winning. His performances against the Broncos and Commanders have actually given the Bears a chance and more.
In the first half, Fields was 12-of-20 for 189 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 27 yards on six carries. Khalil Herbert was a beast on the ground as well with 76 yards on nine carries, including a 34-yard romp.
DJ Moore made the most of his first-half opportunities. He had 137 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions.
The question now is whether Chicago can follow through with an equally strong second-half performance to grab their first victory of the season.