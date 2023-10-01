Updated NFL Draft order after Week 4 games
Here is what the 2024 NFL Draft order looks like after the conclusion of all Week 4 games.
By Scott Rogust
Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off on Thursday night, where the Detroit Lions bit some kneecaps and rather easily defeated the Green Bay Packers 34-20. On Sunday, there were some big games on the schedule, and believe it or not, carried some NFL Draft implications.
On the early afternoon schedule, the Carolina Panthers faced the Minnesota Vikings, and the Denver Broncos matched up against the Chicago Bears.
What all four of these teams have in common is that they were winless entering the day. But, the Panthers do not have their first-round pick, as they traded it to the Bears this past offseason to get the No. 1 pick to select quarterback Bryce Young. Which teams would get their first win, and who would get the No. 1 pick, which would likely lead to them selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams?
The Vikings defeated the Panthers 21-13, while the Broncos overcame a 28-7 deficit to beat the Bears 31-28.
So, how does the 2024 NFL Draft order look after the Week 4 games? Well, we have you covered here.
Updated NFL Draft Order after Week 4 games
The draft order comes courtesy of Tankathon.
- Chicago Bears (0-4)
- Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers (0-4))
- Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)
- Denver Broncos (1-3)
- Minnesota Vikings (1-3)
- New York Jets (1-3)
- New England Patriots (1-3)
- Cincinnati Bengals (1-3)
- Arizona Cardinals (1-3)
- New York Giants (1-2)
- Green Bay Packers (2-2)
- New Orlean Saints (2-2)
- Arizona Cardinals( via Houston Texans (2-2))
- Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns (2-2))
- Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)
- Washington Commanders (2-2)
- Los Angeles Rams (2-2)
- Atlanta Falcons (2-2)
- Indianapolis Colts (2-2)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2)
- Tennessee Titans (2-2)
- Seattle Seahawks (2-1)
- Dallas Cowboys (3-1)
- Detroit Lions (3-1)
- Miami Dolphins (3-1)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
- Buffalo Bills (3-1)
- Baltimore Ravens (3-1)
- San Francisco 49ers (3-0)
- Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)
- Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)
If the season were to end today, the Bears would have not only the first overall pick, but also the second overall selection. Remember, the Bears get the Panthers' first-round pick this year. So with the Panthers also being winless, Chicago gets the first two picks.
Imagine if this result were to hold (maybe with a couple of wins thrown in there), and the Bears would have their pick of Williams, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, or Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse? Bears fans would certainly like that.
As is always the case, we won't get a better feel as to who will hold the top picks in the NFL Draft once the season progresses and more games are in the books.