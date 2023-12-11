3 Chiefs to blame for infuriating loss to the Bills
1. Kadarius Toney
When people think back on this game, they'll think of Kadarius Toney and his offside penalty.
Chiefs fans would certainly prefer to remember the play that it negated. Travis Kelce growing his legend with a spectacular backward pass to spring Toney for a game-winning touchdown would have been the stuff dreams are made of. But Toney was flagged for being lined up in the neutral zone and the score was called back.
Patrick Mahomes was furious with the refs for calling it. Andy Reid said it was "embarrassing" for the league to have that flag thrown without a warning first. Debates over whether it should have been called raged on Twitter. Yeah, it was ticky-tack. Yeah, no one wanted to see a great play overturned over something so marginal. But the responsibility for the flag lies at the foot of one person: Toney.
Toney was lined up offside. It's one of the most basic aspects of his job and he screwed it up. If he hadn't, he would have scored the critical touchdown, Kelce would have had his legendary play and the Chiefs likely would have won. It's that simple.