3 Chiefs to blame for infuriating loss to the Bills
2. Mike Edwards and Jaylen Watson
Someone has to represent the Chiefs' defense here. After all, they let James Cook eat them up on the ground and through the air. They let Josh Allen make the plays that won the game. As a collective, the defense didn't get the job done. But Mike Edwards and Jaylen Watson stand out as players to blame.
Edwards got beat on Cook's touchdown catch in the first quarter. He also failed to recover a fumble early in the fourth quarter. That turnover was gifted to him and he couldn't haul it in, dribbling it out of bounds to allow the Bills to keep possession.
Despite leading the team in tackles, Edwards is a good example of where the Chiefs' defense can be deficient. Bryan Cook's absence is felt.
As for Watson, he committed an illegal contact penalty on a third down play that should have resulted in a sack. The Bills should have had to attempt their go-ahead field goal from the 31-yard line. A 48-yard attempt would not have been a gimmie for Tyler Bass, who is 4-of-6 from 40-49 yards this season. Instead, Buffalo's drive continued and Bass got to kick a 39-yard field goal with less than two minutes to go.
Those weren't the most costly blunders of the game, but they helped put the game on a knife's edge.