3 Commanders who won’t be back after being eliminated from playoff contention
The Washington Commanders are not heading into the playoffs after the 2023 season. Here are three Commanders who won't be back next season.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 season had not gone the way the Washington Commanders had hoped. The team wanted to avoid finishing in last place in the NFC East like the year prior, where all of their rivals made the playoffs. They certainly had the roster capable of making a jump. The thing is, it didn't happen.
Entering Week 18, the Commanders were already eliminated from playoff contention, holding a 4-12 record. With a new team owner in Josh Harris, you can expect there to be plenty of changes coming to Washington D.C., as he tries to turn things around. The hint of that happening was already there after the team traded defensive linemen Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the trade deadline.
With the season coming to the end, here are three Commanders who won't be back.
Ron Rivera expected to be fired on Monday
The Commanders hired Rivera back in 2020 not only to turn around the reputation of the organization that was embroiled in controversy (toxic workplace environment investigation) but to build a winner. His first season was successful, as the team won the NFC East, but with a 7-9 record.
In his four years as a head coach, Rivera has never had a season in which the Commanders had a winning record. While there has been talent across the roster on offense and defense, the lack of a quality starting quarterback ultimately burned Washington.
Since Harris purchased the Commanders, the expectation was that Rivera would be on the way out. After all, a new owner of a team would usually prefer to bring in their own hires in the front office and the coaching staff. So, Rivera really had to impress to keep his job.
Ahead of the Commanders' Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that the team is expected to move on from Rivera on Monday.
The expectations were high for Rivera since arriving. Ultimately in a results-driven business, the results weren't there. Now, the Commanders will look for a new head coach for a team that will likely pick in the Top 5 of the 2024 NFL Draft.