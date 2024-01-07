3 Commanders who won’t be back after being eliminated from playoff contention
The Washington Commanders are not heading into the playoffs after the 2023 season. Here are three Commanders who won't be back next season.
By Scott Rogust
Eric Bieniemy could land some head coaching opportunities elsewhere
The Washington Commanders made a big splash to their coaching staff this past offseason when they brought in former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as their assistant head coach. Bieniemy left the Chiefs for this new opportunity. Not to mention, succeeding with the Commanders would increase his chances of landing a head coaching job, something he struggled to do when he was with the Chiefs.
Bieniemy did help the offense thrive early on in the season. Quarterback Sam Howell led the league in passing yards in his first full year as the starter. But one area that really held the Commanders back was the offensive line and their inability to provide pass protection for Howell. That's why he was sacked an NFL-high 61 times this season entering Week 18.
Before the team's season-finale against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Washington's offense under Bieniemy had averaged 321.1 yards (21st in NFL) and 19.9 points (23rd) per game through 16 games.
With Rivera expected to be gone from the Commanders on Monday, that usually means the coaching staff will leave as well. For Bieniemy, he will undoubtedly look at head coaching opportunities. While the Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Carolina Panthers are the only known head coaching vacancies, the list is likely to grow. Bieniemy should receive some interest this offseason.