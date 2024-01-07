3 Commanders who won’t be back after being eliminated from playoff contention
The Washington Commanders are not heading into the playoffs after the 2023 season. Here are three Commanders who won't be back next season.
By Scott Rogust
Curtis Samuel is one of the top wide receivers available in free agency
One way to determine who likely won't be back for a team is the list of free agents. For the Washington Commanders, perhaps their top impending free agent right now is wide receiver Curtis Samuel.
Back in 2021, Samuel signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract with the Commanders to reunite with his former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera. The move was made to give the quarterback position some help in the passing attack and give them more options other than Terry McLaurin.
Samuel's first season with Washington was limited to five games due to injury. In 2022, Samuel played every game, catching 64-of-92 targets for 656 yards and four touchdowns while picking up 187 yards and a touchdown on 38 carries.
This season, Samuel recorded 60 receptions for 398 yards and four touchdowns on 87 targets.
With the Commanders needing a new head coach, it will be up to whoever they hire to mold the roster in their image. Sure, it's certainly possible the Commanders keep him, but he is among the top receivers available in free agency. Samuel may not be in the same tier as Tee Higgins or Mike Evans, but he should get some attention from wide receiver-needy teams. Spotrac calculates Samuel's market value at $11.5 million per year on his next contract.
Expect there to be plenty of change on Washington's roster throughout the offseason. It could look very different from what it was entering this season.