3 Cowboys with the most to prove in Week 1 matchup with the Giants
The Cowboys start their season with an intense battle with the Giants. These three Dallas stars have a lot to prove.
Cowboys fans looking for an easy start to the 2023 regular season need to avoid their team's Week 1 matchup. Dallas will need to play at a high level if they want to top the Giants on Sunday Night Football.
Head coach Mike McCarthy will feel comfortable with quarterback Dak Prescott's ability to put up points against the Giants defense. The bigger challenge will be on the other side of the ball. The Cowboys defense should be very concerned about what running back Saquon Barkley can do against them on the big stage.
Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has the talent at his disposal required to slow down New York's attack. If that's going to happen, these three players will need to prove they can be counted on.
Cowboys who need to step up in Week 1: 3. Stephon Gilmore
Gilmore is a big name veteran whose age is starting to catch up with him. He's not the same sort of athlete he was when he entered the NFL back in 2012. Even so, he performed as a solid starter for the Colts during his age-32 season.
The Cowboys would gladly sign up for a repeat of last year's performance from the former All-Pro. He posted a solidly above-average PFF grade of 79.1 while being targeted 82 times a year ago. The Giants will try to test him early and often in Week 1 to stay away from attacking Trevon Diggs.
The good news for Cowboys fans is that they don't need Gilmore to play like a star. Being a solid starter should give the team a good secondary. They will find out just how much they can count on the veteran corner in their Week 1 encounter.